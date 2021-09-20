Ben Affleck is gushing over girlfriend Jennifer Lopez in a new joint interview.

The pair discuss Lopez’s phenomenal career success in the newest issue of Adweek.

“I don’t think you start thinking about a personal brand. You become it because of what you create, what you do, how you live and who you are,” noted the “Hustlers” star.

Speaking about her never ending list of talents, she continued, “I am the scarce asset — somebody who is a proven creator, artist and entrepreneur who has an ability to really connect with people.”

That is my blessing, and what I feel is an incredible, incredible gift that I’ve been given from God. And I don’t take it for granted. I cherish it and try to use it in the best way that I always can.”

Affleck said, “All I can tell you is that I have seen firsthand the difference representation makes because I have seen, over and over and over and over, women of colour approach Jennifer and tell her what her example as a strong woman and a woman succeeding and demanding her fair share in the business world means to them.”

The “Last Duel” actor added, “I am in awe of what Jennifer’s effect on the world is. At most, as an artist, I can make movies that move people. Jennifer has inspired a massive group of people to feel they have a seat at the table in this country. That is an effect few people throughout history have had, one I will never know and one I can only stand by and admire with respect.”

Bennifer rekindled their romance in April after they split from their respective partners. Lopez ended her two-year engagement to Alex Rodriguez, while Affleck split with “Knives Out” star Ana De Armas.

The pair first met on the set of “Gigli” in 2003 and were engaged shortly afterwards. They broke up at the beginning of 2004.