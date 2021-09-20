Edie Falco will not be appearing in the upcoming “Sopranos” prequel movie after a scene she shot for the film was cut.

While speaking with NME, director Alan Taylor revealed how Falco was originally supposed to kick off “The Many Saints of Newark”.

RELATED: Chris Rock Reveals He Turned Down Multiple Offers To Appear On ‘The Sopranos’: I Didn’t ‘Want To Spoil It’

“It wound up not being in the final movie but it was a great excuse to see her again,” he shared.

“She’s so ridiculously talented and she’s also one of these people who – and it seems to frequently be women – that manage to be perfect actors and also the sanest people you’ve ever met in your life.”

RELATED: ‘Sopranos’ Star James Gandolfini Was Paid $3 Million To Turn Down ‘The Office’ Role Following Steve Carell’s Departure

Taylor also admitted that there was “some confusion as to how best launch the movie,” so they “tried a few things and that was one of them. If you’ve seen the movie, you’ll see that we begin it in a very different way now but that wasn’t always the idea.”

RELATED: ‘Sopranos’ Star James Gandolfini Was Paid $3 Million To Turn Down ‘The Office’ Role Following Steve Carell’s Departure

“The Many Saints of Newark” is set before the events of “The Sopranos”.

The movie hits theatres and HBO Max on Oct. 1.