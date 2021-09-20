Shawn Mendes is the latest celeb to be put through Vanity Fair‘s Lie Detector Test.

The “Summer Love” singer nervously laughed through the over 15 minutes of questions including if he trusts Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Joe Alwyn and if his mom still cleans his Toronto apartment.

One of the first questions brought up was Justin Bieber and meeting him.

“Did the Met Gala get brought up?” the woman asking questions said, showing Mendes a picture of himself and Hailey Bieber at the 2018 gala months before Hailey and Justin became engaged.

“No,” he said laughing. “Never talked about that.”

RELATED: Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello Run Into Justin & Hailey Bieber Before Met Gala

The interviewer questioned if Mendes thought he was a “nice guy”.

“Maybe I don’t…I guess I’m not a nice guy,” a confused Mendes said. “I’d say I’m up there in the nicer percentage of people.”

Even nicer than Harry Styles. “It’s hard to tell. I’ve never really actually met him or hung out with him,” he continued. “But looking at this photo…Maybe-I think I could be a bit nicer than him.”

Mendes also dished on his friendship with Swift but said he “never personally” met Alwyn while looking at a picture of him.

“He looks like a sweet guy,” Mendes said, but the interviewer caught him. “You’re not telling the truth. You’re being deceptive.”

“I’m lying a little bit? Yeah. I mean, he’s kinda got a little bit of a villain look about him. I mean, he looks like a nice guy, but like it deep-He at any movement could turn into a villain. You know?”

Mendes then once again broke out into a nervous laugh and went on defensive mode.

“He’s got really blue eyes and I struggle with like, eyes that blue. You know? Like, I find it easier to trust brown eyes,” Mendes said. “I just talked way too much about him.”

RELATED: Shawn Mendes Pulls Out Electric Guitar For Cover Of Billie Eilish’s ‘Happier Than Ever’

And of course, his and girlfriend Camila Cabello’s dog Tarzan came up to which Mendes was confident that Tarzan likes him more than Cabello.

“I would even go and say he likes me more,” Mendes said, adding that Cabello would agree. “I think she would through her teeth say it.”

But he got particularly nervous when asked what was on his ‘For You’ page on TikTok.

“Things. All types. Stuff,” he said. The interviewer kindly offered, “that’s private.”

“Yeah, responding laughing. “That’s why it’s a ‘for me’ page.”

Catch the full video up top.