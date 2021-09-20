Click to share this via email

Gwen Stefani is looking back on the day she picked out one of her two beautiful wedding dresses.

The singer and country music star Blake Shelton tied the knot at Shelton’s ranch in Oklahoma on July 3.

Stefani took to Instagram on Monday to share some clips of herself trying on the gown she wore during the ceremony.

The Vera Wang creation featured a sweetheart neckline, fitted bodice and a tumbled tulle skirt.

“The moment I said yes to the dress,” she captioned the post.

Stefani’s accompanying veil was embroidered with the names of sons Kingston, 15, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 7.

Meanwhile, her reception dress featured three baby love birds representing her kids.