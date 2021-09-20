Click to share this via email

Kevin Bacon is airing Kyra Sedgwick’s clean laundry on Instagram.

The actor shared a photo of his wife’s bejewelled underwear on top of a washing machine Sunday.

The blue lace thong was embellished with “I [heart] KB” spelled out in crystals.

“Sometimes doing laundry can be fun and full of surprises,” joked the “Footloose” star in his caption.

“Thanks for airing my dirty laundry,” Sedgwick wrote underneath the post, to which Bacon replied with a heart.

Fans of the couple joined in on the joke in the comments.

“I ❤️ Kathy Bates as well,” joked one person.

“😂😂sassy pants,” added another.

Bacon and Sedgwick first met on the set of the PBS version of Lanford Wilson’s play, “Lemon Sky”.

The couple are parents to son Travis, 32, and daughter Sosie, 29.