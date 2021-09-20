Alicia Silverstone is diving into the online dating world.

The “Clueless” star is giving love a shot on Bumble and has “hope” for their new dating game.

“I just think it’s a great way for people to meet,” she told People.

“You know, I think that it’s really nice that we have friends that can connect us. You can be set up by friends, you can be at a party and tell people, ‘Hey, do you know anyone?’ You can do things like that. I have experience where I’ll go to an in-person event and no one’s really engaged. They’re sort of in their phones, and it’s a bit discouraging,” Silverstone added.

RELATED: Alicia Silverstone Recreates ‘Clueless’ Scene With Designer Christian Siriano

Silverstone expressed that it is hard to “meet anyone in the real world.”

Bumble has recently introduced the Question Game, in which Silverstone answered what goes through her mind after the second glass of wine on a date.

“Sexy time,” she said. “That’s why I don’t drink on dates. And if you don’t like them suddenly you like them because you’re drinking!”

Laughing, she added: “New rules: No alcohol until I already know I like you.”

RELATED: Alicia Silverstone Recreates Iconic ‘Clueless’ Scene With Her Son For Film’s 26th Anniversary

Silverstone and Christopher Jarecki filed for divorce in 2018.

Speaking on her thoughts about dating apps, Silverstone said she finds them “fascinating.”

“I’ve heard tons of beautiful stories from people. I think it’s very much the norm now. And it makes sense. It’s kind of like going to a bar, but it’s more effective,” she added.