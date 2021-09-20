Steve Harvey is once again sharing his approval of daughter Lori Harvey’s relationship with Michael B. Jordan.

“I don’t speak publicly about this type of stuff, but I’m happy for my daughter right now. I really am,” the “Family Feud” host told People. “It’s the first time I’ve been happy for her [in a relationship]. And it’s the first time she’s been happy.”

“He’s just a good guy. If he wasn’t, get him out of here, ’cause I have ways,” Steve said. “But I can’t say nothing bad, man. He’s just got a great family, man. He’s a spiritual guy.”

Lori and Jordan confirmed they were a couple in January after being spotted together multiple times.

He also dished on what he thinks of Jordan being Sexiest Man Alive.

“He’s not the sexiest man alive to me, at all,” Steve teased. “I haven’t seen it. I haven’t seen anything sexy yet.”

“But I’m a father. I don’t give a damn if you [are] cute. I just want somebody to treat my princess the way I treat her.”

Steve previously told Ellen DeGeneres that despite trying to find a flaw in the “Creed” star, he couldn’t.

“You know what, I have tried not to like him. I have tried to find something wrong with him,” he admitted.

“Because I got rid of all of them. All of them,” he continued of Lori’s exes. “Some of them snook in through the back door and lasted a lot longer than I wanted.”

“This guy is such a good guy. He is one of the nicest guys,” Steve gushed. “I met his father, I sat up with him, we’ve talked for hours. I just can’t find nothing wrong with him.”

He added, “I’m hoping this lasts because this is a really, really good guy… And I can’t whoop him!”