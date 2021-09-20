Click to share this via email

Amelia Gray Hamlin attends the Perfect Magazine and NoMad London Fashion Week party

Amelia Hamlin wowed in a daring look during London Fashion Week.

Wearing a chain mail silver dress, the model went braless for the Perfect Magazine and NoMad London Fashion Week party.

The daughter of Harry Hamlin and Lisa Rinna posted the sexy look on Instagram which gained lots of praise.

However, some people in the comments expressed concern over what her dad would think.

Addressing them, Amelia shared a screenshot from her family chat. “Sorry for my nipped dad it’s fashion,” she wrote.

Rinna responded, saying, “I just saw lol it’s fashionnnnn.”

Notably, Harry did not.

Instagram Story. Photo @ameliagray/Instagram

Amelia has recently been living the single life after splitting from Scott Disick.

The two dated for almost a year but went their own ways after Disick allegedly couldn’t “see a future with Amelia long-term, and didn’t want to keep wasting his time or hers,” a source told TMZ.

