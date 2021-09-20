Olivia Jade had to address the dark cloud following her before making her “Dancing With The Stars” debut.

Jade’s parents Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli were involved in the college admissions scandal where they served time for paying $500,000 in brides to get Olivia and her sister Isabella into the University of Southern California as crew team recruits even though they didn’t partake in the sport.

“After everything that happened, I did step back from social media and just soak in what everyone was saying,” Jade said of the scandal in a pre-taped segment. “I’m not trying to pull a pity card but I just need to move forward and do better.”

She then hit the floor with partner Val Chmerkovskiy for a salsa set to Lizzo’s “Juice”.

Len Goodman praised it as “polished” and the rest of the judges all seemed to agree, earning Jade a total of 25 out of 30.