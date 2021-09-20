Click to share this via email

Mel C brought a bit of the U.K. across the pond for her “Dancing With The Stars” debut.

Sporty Spice was joined by her partner Gleb Savchenko for a Cha Cha to the Spice Girls’ “Wannabe”.

To really make her feel at home, the set was decorated with Union Jacks and a Black Cab.

“It’s going to be lovely for me to have this opportunity to just be back in the US, and kind of remind people about the Spice Girls,” Mel C said.

Ultimately, she reached 27 out of 40 for her dance.

Other stars to perform included JoJo Siwa, Matt James and Olivia Jade.