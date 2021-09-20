Amanda Kloots’ “Dancing With The Stars” debut was an emotional one.

The co-host of Global‘s “The Talk” joined Alan Bersten to Tango to Jennifer Lopez and Pitbull’s “Dance Again”.

The season 30 premiere of “DWTS” came just days after what would have been her late husband Nick Cordero’s birthday.

“I grew up dancing, I did Broadway for 17 years and then everything that happened to me, the pandemic and losing my husband, this opportunity is kind of a way to find myself again and to feel his presence every day,” Kloots told Bersten.

“On July 5, 2020, I lost my husband from repercussions of COVID. I miss him every single day. I miss every single part of him,” she added. “If Nick could’ve said anything to me before he passed, he would’ve looked at me right in the eye and said you better not stop living. You better keep going.”

After the performance that earned them 28 out of 40, judge Carrie Ann Inaba, who was previously also a “Talk” co-host, sent Kloots a moving message.

“Hi my friend, you brought tears to my eyes because I know how much you’ve been through and I know Nick is watching down on you and smiling, he’s so proud of you. You were nothing but elegance, beauty and finesse. Just like an angel dancing, it was wonderful,” Inaba said.

Kloots also told host Tyra Banks, “My good girlfriend said she had a dream that [Nick] was in the second balcony so that’s where I put him.”