JoJo Siwa quickstepped her way into the record books.

The star and pro Jenna Johnson became the first same sex pairing to compete together on “Dancing With The Stars” during the season premiere.

Siwa brought genie in a bottle vibes as they danced to Jet’s “Are You Going To Be My Girl”.

“This is a whole new ball game for me. I’ve never done anything ballroom before,” Siwa said in a pre-package. “It’s a learning experience that I’m more than ready for.”

Referencing being the first same sex pair, she added, “For the first time in ‘Dancing with the Stars’ history, I am dancing with another female, and I’m really, really proud. I came out in early 2021 and what I love to do is make truly being who you are easier for kids.”

In the end, the “Dance Moms” alum got a 29 out of 40 for their performance, which was the highest mark of the evening.

“Dancing With The Stars” airs Mondays on ABC.