Tarek El Moussa has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to TMZ, El Moussa is now going to quarantine and take a break from filming his series “Flipping 101” until after he’s finished isolating.

RELATED: ‘Selling Sunset’ Star Heather Rae Young Shares Photos From Bridal Shower With Tarek El Moussa

The star is thought to be quarantining with his fiancée Heather Rae Young, who hasn’t tested positive but will take a break from filming “Selling Sunset”.

They’re both thought to be fully vaccinated and El Moussa’s rep stated he wasn’t experiencing any symptoms at the moment.

RELATED: Heather Rae Young Throws Surprise Birthday Party For Tarek El Moussa

The pair are said to “want to do things as safely and responsibly as possible,” with production sources saying filming on “Selling Sunset” was halted on Friday.

TMZ also stated El Moussa’s result could have been a false positive because he’s had multiple negative tests since.

However, he decided to still step back from production “just to ensure everyone around him remains healthy.”