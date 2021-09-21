Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to make an appearance at “Global Citizen Live” on September 25.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will appear on the Great Lawn of Central Park in New York City to continue their work with world leaders in pursuit of global vaccine equity, Global Citizen announced Tuesday.

The campaign is calling on G7 countries and the European Union to share at least one billion COVID-19 vaccine doses immediately with those most in need.

Harry and Meghan acted as co-chairs of Global Citizen’s “Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World” back in May, which raised more than $300 million.

Top entertainers set to perform at the upcoming “Global Citizen Live” event include Billie Eilish, Metallica, BTS, Jennifer Lopez, Shawn Mendes, Alessia Cara and the Weeknd.

Also on the bill are Adam Lambert, Andrea Bocelli, Angélique Kidjo, Burna Boy, Camila Cabello, Christine and the Queens, Coldplay, Davido, Demi Lovato, DJ Snake, Doja Cat, Duran Duran, Ed Sheeran, Femi Kuti, Green Day, H.E.R., Hugh Jackman & Deborra-lee Furness, Keith Urban, Lang Lang, Lizzo, Lorde, Rag’n’Bone Man, Ricky Martin, the Lumineers, Tiwa Savage, and Usher.

The 24-hour live show will broadcast from New York, Paris, London, Rio de Janeiro, Seoul, and more.

“COVID-19 has drastically reversed the progress toward achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals pushing upwards of 160 million people back into extreme poverty,” said Hugh Evans, CEO, Global Citizen.

“There are now more than 40 million people on the brink of famine. Progress on climate change has halted, as the majority of the Fortune 500 fail to set science-based carbon reduction targets. We must rectify the damage done and hold world leaders and businesses accountable for ensuring that the entire world recovers from this pandemic together. ‘Equitable recovery’ is not an act of charity – it is the only way we can ensure a fighting chance at achieving a sustainable world free from extreme poverty.”

The event will be broadcast around the world on numerous platforms, including ABC, ABC News Live, BBC, FX, iHeartRadio, Hulu, YouTube, and Twitter.