Daniel Craig is wading into the debate over whether a woman should play the next James Bond.

With the actor leaving the franchise after “No Time to Die” opens next month, Craig told Radio Times why he doesn’t think a woman, or person of colour, should have to take on the iconic role.

“There should simply be better parts for women and actors of colour,” Craig said.

He added, “Why should a woman play James Bond when there should be a part just as good as James Bond, but for a woman?”

Craig’s comment echoes similar sentiments from Bond franchise producer Barbara Broccoli, who told Variety in 2020, “He can be of any colour, but he is male.”

She explained, “I believe we should be creating new characters for women — strong female characters. I’m not particularly interested in taking a male character and having a woman play it. I think women are far more interesting than that.”

While a woman might be out the question for the role, fans are still left to speculate on which actor will land the coveted part with the franchise’s next instalment.