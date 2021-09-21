“Quantum Leap” could be hopping into a brand new era.

Appearing on the “Bob Saget’s Here For You” podcast, actor Scott Bakula revealed that there are ongoing discussions about rebooting the classic sci-fi series.

RELATED: Scott Bakula Says He Was ‘Surprised’ ‘NCIS: New Orleans’ Was Cancelled

“There’s very significant conversations about it right now going on,” the 66-year-old actor said. “I don’t know what it would be. I don’t know who would have it. The rights were a mess for years. I don’t know if they’re even sorted out now. That’s always been the biggest complication.”

In the original “Quantum Leap”, which ran for five seasons from 1989 to 1993, Bakula played Dr. Sam Beckett, a physicist who time travels by leaping into the bodies of other people helps to fix the mistakes of the past.

RELATED: Scott Bakula And Chelsea Field Share How ‘NCIS: New Orleans’ Will Address The Pandemic On ‘The Talk’

Bakula also told Saget that he has had conversations with creator Donald P. Bellisario over the years about the possibility of bringing the show back.

“And he would always say, ‘I can’t write it without thinking of you and Dean [Stockwell].’ I said, ‘Just think about me and Dean and write your show. Get it out there. If you have an idea, just write it. I am sure it will be great,’” the actor said. “I don’t know what that idea would be if we did.”

Bakula most recently starred in “NCIS: New Orleans”, which ended its seven season run earlier this year, in May.