Brian Austin Green has been partnered with someone special on this year’s “Dancing With the Stars”.

Green performed the Foxtrot with his real-life girlfriend Sharna Burgess for the pair’s first dance of the season on Monday night.

They had undeniable chemistry throughout and even shared a kiss on stage at the end of the dance.

“I’m doing ‘Dancing with the Stars’ because of my girlfriend Sharna,” Green told the cameras, according to People.

Burgess added of her other half of nearly a year, “I am unbelievably excited to share with him something I love so deeply.”

RELATED: Brian Austin Green Reveals Son Noah And North West Took Same Class Art Class, Shows Off His Impressive Painting

“If I mess this up, I wouldn’t be surprised if Sharna left me,” Green joked.

The pair earned 24 out of 40 for their first performance.

RELATED: Mel C Makes ‘DWTS’ Debut With Spice Girls Song

“She’s amazing,” Green gushed to reporters. “She’s been doing this her whole life. She’s a dancer and I know nothing about it. I made a choice early on, when we would go and rehearse, that I need to put whatever ego that would possibly come up aside and just listen and learn. She’s really great.

“I think the toughest thing for us has just been learning the situation,” he continued. “For her, not wanting to step on my toes. She’ll feel like, ‘Maybe I should walk on egg shells and I shouldn’t say this or that.’ We talk through everything. I think it’s been working amazing so far. I felt really blessed with this situation because it could’ve not worked out so well. The fact that it has is definitely love.”