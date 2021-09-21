Click to share this via email

Kelly Clarkson has entered the Rhythm Nation.

On Tuesday’s “The Kelly Clarkson Show”, the host opens things with another big Kellyoke cover, this time taking on a Janet Jackson classic.

Backed by her band, Clarkson performs the song “Escapade”, off Jackson’s iconic 1989 album Rhythm Nation 1814.

“Come on baby, let’s get away/Let’s save our troubles for another day,” she sings. “Come go with me, we’ve got it made/Let me take you on an escapade/Let’s go.”

Clarkson has covered Jackson in the past, including renditions of songs like “If” and “Love Will Never Do”.