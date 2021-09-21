“The Bachelor” star Rachael Kirkconnell supported her other half Matt James as he made his “Dancing With the Stars” debut Monday.

The reality TV favourite and his partner Lindsay Arnold danced the Cha Cha to “Give It To Me Baby” by Rick James, both showing off their moves in bright blue ensembles.

After the performance, James spoke about his relationship with Kirkconnell in an interview with ET‘s Lauren Zima.

James gushed, “I’m in love!”

He added that he’d gotten some solid guidance from fellow “Bachelor” alum Sean Lowe, who told him, “You’re going to have a lot of opportunities over of the course [of your relationship] so make sure that you try and include whoever you end up with in that.”

“Me and Rachael really took that to heart. So everything I do, she does,” James went on. “She came to Summer Slam with me, we go to wrestling events together, we go to basketball, we do a lot of things together. It just helps with the relationship.”

He added of Kirkconnell’s support for him doing the show, “She hasn’t come to the rehearsals but we’ve made it a family affair.

“Rachael and I have hung out with Lindsay and Sage, Lindsay’s daughter… so we spend a lot of time together.”