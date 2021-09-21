There’s a first time for everything.

On this week’s “Celebrity Family Feud”, Steve Harvey was in for a bit of a shock when one of the contestants decided to call on the Holy Spirit for help.

RELATED: Joe Buck & Oliver Hudson Go Head-To-Head On ‘Celebrity Family Feud’

The episode featured the members of Wilson Phillips going up against Pentatonix, and when it was Chynna Phillips’ turn in the Fast Money round, she turned to religion.

“Holy Spirit active,” she sang and danced. “Holy Spirit activate.”

RELATED: Jimmie Allen And Nev Schulman Go Head-To-Head On ‘Celebrity Family Feud’

Appearing stunned, Harvey said, “11 years, this has never happened before.”

He then joined her in the chant to help her along, joking that the chant would also work well at the DMV or while taking a test you haven’t studied for.

The chant must have helped, too, as Chynna’s answers helped her team run up the score to win $25,000 for charity.