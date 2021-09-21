Wyclef Jean, Lauryn Hill and Pras Michel of the band the Fugees

The Fugees are headed back on tour.

Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean and Pras Michel are reuniting and revving up for a new tour celebrating the silver anniversary of the group’s second and final studio album, The Score. The group’s Grammy-winning album was originally released on Feb. 13, 1996.

“The Fugees have a complex but impactful history,” Hill said in a statement published by Variety. “I wasn’t even aware the 25th anniversary had arrived until someone brought it to my attention.

“I decided to honour this significant project, its anniversary, and the fans who appreciated the music by creating a peaceful platform where we could unite, perform the music we loved, and set an example of reconciliation for the world.”

Jean took a moment to reflect on the Fugees’ road.

“As I celebrate 25 years with the Fugees, my first memory was that we vowed, from the gate, we would not just do music we would be a movement,” he said in a separate statement. “We would be a voice for the unheard, and in these challenging times, I am grateful once again, that God has brought us together.”

Review the Fugee Tour 2021 dates below. Tour tickets go on sale beginning Friday, Sept 24, at 10 a.m. local time.

Wednesday, Sept. 22 – New York City, NY– TBD

Tuesday, Nov. 2 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Sunday, Nov. 7 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

Friday, Nov. 12 – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum

Thursday, Nov. 18 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Sunday, Nov. 21 – Miami, FL – FTX Arena

Friday, Nov. 26 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Sunday, Nov. 28 – Washington D.C. – Capital One Arena

Saturday, Dec. 4 – Paris, France – La Defense Arena

Monday, Dec. 6 – London, U.K. – The O2

TBD – Nigeria – TBD

Saturday, Dec. 18 – Ghana – TBD