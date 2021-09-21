Melissa Etheridge might want to find a toaster supplier.

Etheridge drops by Tuesday’s episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and reflects on her appearance on the historic “Ellen” episode titled, “The Puppy Episode”.

“This April — it’s so weird — coinciding with the ending of this show, is the 25th anniversary of my coming out episode on my sitcom,” DeGeneres says. “Which you were a part of.”

Etheridge appeared at the end of “The Puppy Episode” to stamp DeGeneres’ gay documents and award Laura Dern’s character her complimentary toaster.

“You have no idea, 25 years later I still have people going, ‘Where’s my toaster?’ Like I’m supposed to give out toasters because they’re gay,” Etheridge teases.

“I just remember it was all hush-hush,” she recalls. “Everyone was there. Oprah [Winfrey], Demi [Moore]. Everybody was involved in this because it was a big cultural experience. This had never happened on television. It was just really cool to be a part of it.”

ABC aired “The Puppy Episode” on April 30, 1997. The episode caused a fierce debate in the public, but was watched by approximately 42 million people. It earned two Primetime Emmy Award and a Peabody Award.