Seth MacFarlane took a swipe at Fox News while talking about the new “Family Guy” COVID-19 vaccine PSA during an appearance on Monday’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

Kimmel aired the PSA featuring “Family Guy” characters Stewie and Brian.

“What Peter might ask is, what if the vaccine makes him sick?” Brian asked, to which Stewie replied, “The common side effects from the COVID vaccines are generally mild and last a few days. But do you know what can have serious long-term side effects? COVID.”

“Well, you know he says he just figures everyone else is gonna get it, so why does he have to?” Brian continued.

“What he should understand is, getting the shot not only protects him but also the people around him,” Stewie said.

“But even more importantly, if the virus is allowed to spread through an unvaccinated population, it could mutate into a variant that the vaccines might not protect against, and then we’re right back where we started: Gal Gadot singing ‘Imagine’. We cannot let that happen again!” he added, referencing the viral video clip.

Kimmel then mentioned how he was shocked to learn that Fox News, often noted as a source for spreading conspiracy theories, would be up for such a PSA.

“Yeah,” MacFarlane said, to which Kimmel replied, “Interesting.”

“It’s very civil of them,” MacFarlane added. “I don’t quite know what the — look, it’s two halves of the same person. It’s Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde.”

“You see on the news side, they obviously are in, you know, their imaginary fairyland,” MacFarlane went on. “And then you have the entertainment side that’s like, ‘Alright, we gotta exist with these people, so let’s be political and let’s make the best of it.’”

MacFarlane’s latest comments come after he shared following Tucker Carlson’s continued controversial remarks about the vaccine: