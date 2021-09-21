A new documentary is shining a spotlight on how Canada’s child welfare system has hurt Indigenous communities.

This week, the trailer premiered for the documentary “For Love”, directed by Matt Smiley and narrated by Shania Twain.

“Travelling across the country, Indigenous people tell their heartbreaking stories to reveal the atrocities inflicted by the Canadian child welfare system,” the official description reads. “The film shines a light on what is happening right now It details the horrors of the past and reveals how Indigenous communities are taking back jurisdictional control of their children in order to ensure that their unique and diverse cultures are preserved for generations to come.”

Smiley’s previous documentary, “Highway of Tears”, took a hard look at the issue of Canada’s missing and murdered Indigenous women.

“For Love” will debut on Sept. 30 with a private ceremony and screening at the Vancouver Convention Centre to mark Truth and Reconciliation Day in Canada.