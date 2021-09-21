Click to share this via email

Mick Jagger and Melanie Hamrick have one cute son.

Hamrick took to Instagram on Monday to share an adorable black and white photo of their 4-year-old, Deveraux.

The ballet dancer, 34, who has been dating Jagger, 78, for seven years, posted:

Deveraux’s half-sibling Lucas Jagger, whom the Rolling Stones frontman shares with Brazilian television host Luciana Gimenez, posted in the comments: “The homie.”

Fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger gushed: “Dev!!!” along with some clapping emojis.

Hamrick’s latest post comes after she shared a cute family snap to celebrate her 34th birthday.

She posted, “Feeling all the love today ❤️ Thank you everyone for the wonderful messages 🙌🏼😍🥳.”

Jagger is a father to eight children, four of which are with ex Jerry Hall — Elizabeth, 37, James, 35, and Georgia, 29.

He is also dad to Karis, 50, with Marsha Hunt, Jade, 49, with Bianca Jagger, Lucas, 22, with Morad, and then obviously Deveraux with Hamrick.