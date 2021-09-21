Mick Jagger and Melanie Hamrick have one cute son.
Hamrick took to Instagram on Monday to share an adorable black and white photo of their 4-year-old, Deveraux.
The ballet dancer, 34, who has been dating Jagger, 78, for seven years, posted:
Deveraux’s half-sibling Lucas Jagger, whom the Rolling Stones frontman shares with Brazilian television host Luciana Gimenez, posted in the comments: “The homie.”
Fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger gushed: “Dev!!!” along with some clapping emojis.
Hamrick’s latest post comes after she shared a cute family snap to celebrate her 34th birthday.
She posted, “Feeling all the love today ❤️ Thank you everyone for the wonderful messages 🙌🏼😍🥳.”
Jagger is a father to eight children, four of which are with ex Jerry Hall — Elizabeth, 37, James, 35, and Georgia, 29.
He is also dad to Karis, 50, with Marsha Hunt, Jade, 49, with Bianca Jagger, Lucas, 22, with Morad, and then obviously Deveraux with Hamrick.