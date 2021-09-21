Elvis Presley had been dead for about a quarter-century when Peedy Chavis was born, but the King of Rock and Roll’s influence shines in this teen’s blind audition on “The Voice”.

Chavis, 19, sang his heart out with a cover of Presley’s “Heartbreak Hotel” on the season 21 premiere of “The Voice”. His charismatic, confident performance earned chair turns from judges Blake Shelton and John Legend.

“That had me fired the hell up,” Shelton proclaimed via Country Now. ”He literally does the Elvis thing, the hair and everything.” Adding, “I also appreciate Elvis, and I’d be damn proud to be your coach, I don’t know why John turned around.”

“Peedy that was so much fun!” the aforementioned Legend chimed in. “I loved it and was dancing in my seat… I would love to work with you and bring this classic music to a new generation.”

Ultimately, Chavis sided with eight-time “The Voice”-winning coach Shelton.