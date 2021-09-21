“Something wicked this way comes.”

On Tuesday, Apple TV+ debuted the first teaser for Joel Coen’s highly anticipated Shakespeare adaptation “The Tragedy of Macbeth”.

Denzel Washington stars in the film as the Scottish king, alongside Frances McDormand as his wife, Lady Macbeth.

The trailer, which features one of the most famous lines from the play, spoken by one of the three witches, gives away little from the film other than some gorgeous, black-and-white images.

In an interview on Instagram Live last year, McDormand teased the film, and how it will differ from previous Macbeth adaptations.

“I think a very important thing about Joel’s adaptation is that we are not calling it ‘Macbeth,’” she said. “We’re calling it ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth,’ which I think is an important distinction. In Joel’s adaptation, we are exploring the age of the characters and in our adaptation the Macbeths are older. Both Denzel and I are older than what is often cast as the Macbeths. We’re postmenopausal, we’re past childbearing age. So that puts a pressure on their ambition to have the crown. I think the most important distinction is that it is their last chance for glory.”

The film, which is Joel Coen’s first solo outing as director without brother Ethan, also stars Moses Ingram, Brendan Gleeson, Harry Melling and Ralph Ineson.

“The Tragedy of Macbeth” opens in theatres on Christmas Day, before hitting Apple TV+ on Jan. 14.