Gymani took a big gamble performing Ariana Grande’s “POV” in front of Ariana Grande, and it paid off big time.

Gymani had her pick of the litter after her ultra-impressive vocal performance turned all four coaches’ chairs on the season 21 premiere of “The Voice”. Coaches Grande and Blake Shelton hit the button almost immediately, and it did not take Gymani long to win over John Legend and Kelly Clarkson.

“That’s your song now, take it!” Grande exclaimed via TV Line. “I am honoured that you sang my song and I would be so honoured to have you on my team… I just left my body emotionally. I’m not here right now. Guys, I’ll be back.”

“Your voice is why this show exists,” Clarkson chimed in.

Fans will have to tune in for part two of “The Voice” blind auditions on Tuesday to discover who Gymani chooses as her mentor.