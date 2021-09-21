Melissa McCarthy spoke about starring in Meghan Markle’s special 40th birthday video during an appearance on “Lorraine”.

McCarthy was joined by her “The Starling” co-star Chris O’Dowd for the interview, with her being asked: “Is Chris O’Dowd funnier than Prince Harry juggling?”

Reporter Ross was talking about Harry juggling in the bloopers part of Markle’s video, which was released in August to announce her 40X40 initiative.

McCarthy insisted, “They’re different glorious traits. It’s apples and orangutans. They’re both my favourites.”

The “Bridesmaids” actress added, “You know what was so cute. I could tell he walked in because we were talking and she went ‘Oh hi’ and her whole face lit up.

“It was so sweet and genuine. And then he ducked his head in and was like, ‘is it weird if I juggle?’ And I said ‘it sure is’ and then I said ‘what about outside the window?'” she continued.

RELATED: Melissa McCarthy Takes On A Feisty Bird In First Trailer For ‘The Starling’

“He said ‘that’s what I was thinking.’ I was like ‘are you weird and funny to boot?’

“I love anyone that will do something weird just for weirds sake so I was like ‘I’ll tip my hat,'” McCarthy gushed.

Markle previously said of her special project, “Because I’m turning 40, I’m asking 40 friends to donate 40 minutes of their time to help mentor a woman who’s mobilizing into the workforce.

“Over 2 million women in the U.S. alone and tens of millions around the world have lost their jobs due to COVID.”