Tim McGraw shared the sweetest birthday message for his other half Faith Hill Tuesday.
Hill is turning 54, the same age as McGraw, with the country crooner sharing a clip of her sizzling 1999 music video for “Breathe”.
McGraw shared a 20-year-old interview with Diane Sawyer in which she asked him his thoughts on the clip, which saw Hill writhe around to the lyrics covered in satin sheets.
“It’s my wife,” he gushed at the time. “It’s like I wanna call my college buddies and say, ‘Hey, I’m married to her.'”
McGraw, who married Hill in 1996, then said in a new video clip, “I still feel the exact same way, even more so,” he told the camera.
The star added, “You caught up with me finally. I wouldn’t change anything for the world and I love you.”
Celebs were quick to say happy birthday to Hill, with Rita Wilson posting: “Awwwww!!! Happy Birthday Faith!!!!!”
The pair’s daughter Audrey McGraw also wrote, “Awwwww ❤️❤️❤️❤️”