Rihanna is pulling out all the stops for her “Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3” on Prime Video Canada.

Fans clamouring for a Rihanna album may not get their fix on Sept. 24; however, they will get an all-star musical display featuring performances by Nas, Daddy Yankee, BIA, Jazmine Sullivan, Ricky Martin, Normani, and Jade Novahwith. A trailer for the one-of-a-kind fashion event was uploaded to the Amazon Prime Video YouTube channel on Tuesday.

A number of notable celebrities will also make appearances wearing the new Savage X Fenty collection, from legendary musician Erykah Badu and supermodel Gigi Hadid, to skateboarder Nyjah Houston and actress Vanessa Hudgens.

Adriana Lima, Alek Wek, Behati Prinsloo, Emily Ratajkowski, Irina Shayk, Jeremy Pope, Leiomy, Lola Leon, Mena Massoud, Precious Lee, Sabrina Carpenter, Thuso Mbedu, Troye Sivan will also appear.

Fans and potential customer scan watch “Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3” on Prime Vid eoCanada and buy pieces from the Amazon Fashion, or Savage X Fenty’s website, on Sept. 24.