A brand new “Pitch Perfect” spin-off is on its way to the small-screen.

The hit movie franchise is set to be turned into a new TV series starring Adam Devine.

Devine portrayed villain Bumper Allen in the first two “Pitch Perfect” movies.

According to Deadline, Peacock’s spin-off will follow Allen “several years after viewers saw him in the films, as he moves to Germany to revive his music career when one of his songs becomes big in Berlin.”

Just like the movies, the series will be produced by Elizabeth Banks.

The original films centred on an all-girl a cappella group called The Barden Bellas.

The much-loved movies starred Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson and Brittany Snow.

“We’re so happy to have the opportunity to bring the beloved Universal Pictures franchise ‘Pitch Perfect’ to the small screen and to explore the hilarious and distinct characters in this musical-filled world,” said Erin Underhill, President, Universal Television.

“We’re lucky to partner with the talented Elizabeth Banks, Max Handelman and Paul Brooks, who produced the iconic films; the exceptionally funny and memorable Adam Devine; and Megan Amram, whose clever adaptation of ‘Pitch Perfect’ is sure to have audiences laughing out loud and tapping their feet.”