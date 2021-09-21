If a “Felicity” reboot ever happens, count Scott Foley in.

Appearing on SiriusXM’s “Andy Cohen Live”, the actor was asked about whether he would consider starring in a reboot of the Keri Russell series.

“I always felt that ‘Felicity’ was sort of the perfect television show for a college show. It sort of found the zeitgeist when it did, but it was a show that took Felicity and that cast from their freshman year of college through graduation. And that kind of was perfect,” he said of his past opposition to bringing the show back. “I didn’t think it would do anybody any good to reboot a show like that because it was so specific.”

Now, though, he indicated he’d be more open to the idea.

“When we had this reunion that I spoke about, not too long ago, I so enjoyed being around these people,” he said. “They were my friends and we had a great time on set and we were young and it was really fun. I would consider doing a reboot if it came around in the future.”

Also in the interview, Foley recalled working with Michelle Williams on “Dawson’s Creek” and having to kiss her, despite their age difference.

“I played the character’s name was Cliff Elliott, and I was Michelle Williams character Jen’s boyfriend,” he recalled. “Michelle was I think, 15 or 16 at the time. And I was this 25 year old guy rolling in, and I felt like a dirty son of a gun having to kiss her.”

Asked how he approached those scenes, Foley said, “Very carefully. You make sure that there are a lot of adults around us. It was a big deal until it wasn’t. Once you get over that hump, so to speak, it was fun.”

Finally, Foley talked about his current relationship with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, revealing that they are on reasonably good terms.

“We do not keep in contact because she has her own family. I have mine,” he said. “It wouldn’t be something that we would search out, but I’ve seen her a few times, especially when we were living in L.A. and (my wife) Marika has been with me and, you know, everybody says, ‘hi’, and you’re cordial and you move on. That’s life right?”