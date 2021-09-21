Chelsea Handler is in love.

Handler touched on her love life in a new Instagram post. The comedian expressed how well things are going in her professional life and personal life, relationships included.

“Just sitting here in Mallorca thinking about how grateful I am to have so many people that I love in my life, to live the life I do and to be going on tour doing what I love. And that I’m finally in love, with the best kind of guy there is,” Handler captioned an Instagram post on Monday. “There is hope for everyone! That kind of stuff.”

A source tells ET Canada that Handler, 46 is dating fellow comedian Jo Koy, 50, following a report by Page Six. They were recently spotted together at a baseball game in late August.

Handler previously dated network executive Ted Harbert from 2005 to approximately 2010. She also had a romance with rapper 50 Cent around 2011 and dated hotelier Andre Balazs on-and-off for two years. Congratulations to Handler and Koy!