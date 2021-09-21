Vanessa Bryant’s philanthropic work is being celebrated at this year’s Baby2Baby gala.

On Tuesday, the non-profit announced plans for their 10th-anniversary gala happening this fall, revealing they will honour Bryant, 39, with the “Giving Tree Award”.

Bryant has been a Baby2Baby ambassador for years. She is also the President and CEO of Granity Studios as well as the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation Board of Directors President.

RELATED: Vanessa Bryant’s Youngest Kids Recreate Touching Photo Of Her Late Daughter Gigi

Every year, Baby2Baby honours a celebrity mother who helps advocate on behalf of the children the non-profit serves.

“We are so proud to announce Vanessa Bryant as this year’s honouree at a time when it’s even more critical for us to come together for the children we serve because of the impact of the pandemic on families in poverty,” Baby2Baby Co-CEOs Norah Weinstein and Kelly Sawyer Patricof said in a statement.

RELATED: Vanessa Bryant Settles Lawsuit With Her Mom Over Alleged Unpaid Work

Adding, “The longtime support that Vanessa has given to Baby2Baby is incredible but it has been the behind-the-scenes generosity toward the children in our program with no fanfare or attention that makes her the perfect embodiment of the Giving Tree Award.”

Past honourees of the “Giving Tree Award” include Kerry Washington, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jessica Alba, Jennifer Garner and Drew Barrymore.

The Baby2Baby 10th-anniversary gala will take place on Nov. 13.