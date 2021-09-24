It’s Friday, Friday, gotta get down on Friday. Especially considering it’s New Music Friday. We’re breaking down this week’s latest best new tracks to keep on your radar.

New Music Friday – Sept. 24, 2021

Alessia Cara – (In The Meantime ALBUM)

After dropping not just one, but two songs “Sweet Dream” and “Shapeshifter”, Alessia Cara has finally released her new album In The Meantime as well as her third single “Best Days”. This emotional track reminds us of the extreme range of this homegrown Canadian talent. Her diversity to serve us undeniable bops, as well as heartbreaking ballets. “Best Days” looks back at the past fondly but reminding us that “the best days are the ones that we survive.”

Coldplay & BTS – “My Universe”

The collaboration we never knew we needed! “My Universe” is sung in both English and Korean, and was written both Coldplay and BTS and was produced by hitmaker Max Martin. The song follows Coldplay’s recent hit “Higher Power” as the second single from the band’s forthcoming album Music Of The Spheres, which is set for release Oct. 15th, 2021.

Kelly Clarkson – Christmas Isn’t Canceled (Just You)

Who said it’s too early to get into the holiday spirit?! Kelly Clarkson wants you to pull out the candy cane and tinsel with her new Christmas track “Christmas Isn’t Cancelled (Just You)”. The Voice coach announced her holiday album When Christmas Comes Around, which will feature a lot of beloved and new holiday jingles, including a feature from her co-star Ariana Grande. The album is set for release Oct. 15th, 2021 , and will complement her previous holiday album Wrapped In Red.

G-Eazy – Faithful ft. Marc E. Bassy (and These Things Happen Too ALBUM)

G-Eazy gifts us with a new collaboration with him and Marc E. Bassy on the track “Faithful”. The rapper’s new album These Things Happen Too has also just dropped. It will feature his latest and extremely powerful track with Demi Lovato “Breakdown”. “Faithful” is a silky smooth track that is perfect for a nice fall drive this weekend.

Whitney Houston & Clean Bandit – How Will I Know

Clean Bandit has taken the iconic Whitney Houston song “How Will I Know” and given it a fresh and modern upgrade. The song gives us all those powerful crisp Whitney Houston vocals, tied in with that well-known Clean Bandit dance undertones. A little bit of a classic, mixed with a little bit of today’s best music.

JESSIA – First Call

You may recognize JESSIA as the platinum-certified pop songstress who blessed us with the self-love anthem “I’m Not Pretty”. Now she’s back with a lush, dreamy, pip confection titled “First Call”. The track fuses the perfect blend of ballad meets pop perfection.

Arkells – Arm In Arm

The Canadian Band has gifted us with the perfect weekend pump-up song. “Arm in Arm” is a friendly reminder to enjoy the simpler pleasures in life. The Arkells sing “When they play our song, you’ll be singing along, Arm in arm with me” and we know that’s exactly what we’ll be doing when we play this song! The song comes off their brand new album Blink Once which is filled with all that Arkells magic that Canadian’s love so dear.

Other noteworthy releases include Elton John – After All (ft. Charlie Puth), JORDY – If He’s Not In Your Bed, Daya – What If I Told You, James Arthur – Emily, Greyson Chance – Overloved, and Anjulie – The Machine.

Keep On Your Radar:

Zac Brown Band – The Comeback (ALBUM)

Zac Brown Band is bringing their forthcoming new album, The Comeback, which is set for release on Oct. 15th, 2021. The album will feature their latest singles “Same Boat”, “Somebody I Used To Know”, and “Fun Having Fun”.

Lana Del Ray – Blue Banisters (ALBUM)

After announcing new track “Arcadia”, Lana Del Ray announced that eighth studio album will be called Blue Banisters. The highly anticipated album will feature 15 brand new songs and is set for release on Oct. 22, 2021.

Elton John – Lockdown Sessions (ALBUM)

Legendary musician, Elton John, is bringing us lockdown music perfection with his brand new album The Lockdown Sessions. This album will feature the likes of powerhouses such as Charlie Puth, Dua Lipa, Lil Nas X, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, Years & Years, Stevie Nicks, Stevie Wonder, and so much more! The Lockdown Sessions is set for release on Oct. 22, 2021.

Ed Sheeran – = (ALBUM)

The math-related album titles continue! Ed Sheeran’s 4th studio album = has been in the works since 2017 and four years later fans are finally able to have a release date. “=” is set for an Oct. 29, 2021 release date. It will feature Sheeran’s latest tracks “Bad Habits” and “Visiting Hours”.