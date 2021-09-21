Kathryn Hahn has her next role lined up.

According to Variety, the Emmy-nominated actress, 48, will join Showtime’s upcoming series “The Comeback Girl”, dramatizing the life and career of Joan Rivers. Hahn is attached to play the iconic comedian.

In addition to starring, Hahn will executive produce the series alongside director Greg Berlanti. Cosmo Carlson will write and executive produce.

“The Comeback Girl” is set in the aftermath of Fox’s cancellation of her late-night talk show, “The Late Show”, which was followed by Rivers’ husband (and “Late Show” producer) Edgar Rosenberg taking his own life.

“Trailblazer. Adored. Cruel. Diva. Joan Rivers had a life like no other. At age 54, she was a superstar comedienne… and then it all fell apart,” reads the official logline, via Variety. “‘The Comeback Girl’ is the awe-inspiring untold story of how Joan Rivers persevered through near suicide and professional abyss to rebuild herself and her career to become a global icon.”

Rivers died at age 81 on Sept. 4, 2014, several days after she’d stopped breathing during a routine endoscopy on her throat.