Drama surrounding Britney Spears’ conservatorship has generated plenty of headlines in the past few months, and an upcoming Netflix documentary will delve into the ins and outs of the controversial situtation.

On Tuesday, Netflix unveiled the first trailer for “Britneys vs. Spears”, with the full trailer slated to be released on Sept. 22.

“The following audio is a voicemail from Britney Spears to a lawyer on January 21st, 2009 at 12:29 a.m.,” onscreen text reads before the singer’s voice is then heard, speaking on a telephone.

“Hi, my name is Britney Spears, I called you earlier,” Spears says. “I’m calling again because I wanted to make sure that during the process of eliminating the conservatorship…”

According to Variety, the documentary is being directed by Erin Lee Carr, and has been in the works for more than a year.

While a premiere date has yet to be announced, “insiders” tell Variety the documentary is likely to drop sometime near Spears’ upcoming court date on Sept. 29.