Cassandra Peterson, a.k.a. Elvira, Mistress Of The Dark, is opening up about her sexuality.

In her upcoming memoir, Yours Cruelly, Elvira, Peterson revealed that she’s been in a 19-year relationship with another woman, Teresa “T” Wierson.

According to the star, she and T met at Gold’s Gym in Hollywood when Peterson spotted what she thought was a “bad boy.”

“Often, when I was doing my pre-workout warm-up on the treadmill, I couldn’t help noticing one particular trainer — tan, tattooed, and muscular — stalking across the gym floor, knit cap pulled so low over his long brown hair that it nearly covered his eyes. Dark and brooding, he gave off such intense energy that when he crossed the enormous gym floor, the waters parted and people stopped in their tracks to stare,” she wrote, revealing she later realized her “bad boy” was really “bad girl.”

The pair became friends following Peterson’s divorce from Mark Pierson after 25 years of marriage. Romance, she explained, grew after years of friendship.

“There on the doorstep stood my trainer, T, holding a trash bag full of her belongings, looking sad and bedraggled. She’d split from her longtime partner, spent some time in rehab, and now had no place to go,” she continued, revealing they eventually shared a kiss.

“I think I was even more surprised. What the hell was I doing? I’d never been interested in women as anything other than friends,” she wrote. “I felt so confused. This just wasn’t me! I was stunned that I’d been friends with her for so many years and never noticed our chemistry. I soon discovered that we connected sexually in a way I’d never experienced.”

Before coming out, Peterson hired T as her assistant.

“Would my fans hate me for not being what they expected me to be? I’m very aware that there will be some who will be disappointed and maybe even angry, but I have to live with myself, and at this point in my life, I’ve got to be truthful about who I am… for the first time in my life, I’m with someone who makes me feel safe, blessed, and truly loved,” she added.

Yours Cruelly, Elvira is available now.