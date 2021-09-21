Prince Harry is sharing his memories of the “incredible bond” between his grandparents, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, in a new documentary about the late Duke of Edinburgh.

According to People, the new BBC One documentary — “Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers — is set to air in the U.K. on Wednesday, and features various royals reminiscing about the Queen’s husband of 73 years, who died in April at age 99.

As People reports, Harry explained that he misses Philip’s “sense of humour,” but admitted that he misses his grandfather “more for my grandmother because I know how incredibly strong she was with him there. I also know she will be okay without him.”

Reflecting on his family memories, the Duke of Sussex added, “The two of them together were just the most adorable couple. To me, knowing the cheekiness of him and knowing that behind what the world sees you have two individuals who were very much in love and both, from a very young age, have dedicated their life to service — that is an incredible bond between two people.”

The documentary was originally commissioned to commemorate Philip’s 100th birthday in June, resulting in segments filmed both before and after his death.

In addition to Harry, other royals who share their memories of the Duke of Edinburgh include Prince William, Princess Anne and Princess Eugenie, in addition to never-before-seen home movies from the Queen’s private collection.