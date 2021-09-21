Naomie Harris is teaming up with the Michael Kors Collection for the designer’s 007 line.

Ahead of the release of “No Time To Die”, the actress, who plays Moneypenny in the beloved Daniel Craig-led James Bond films, stars in the brand-new campaign video featuring the Michael Kors Collection Bond Bancroft satchel, the same bag Moneypenny carries in the film.

Shot in Milan, the video sees Harris as Moneypenny on a ride through the city to deliver a top-secret message and mysterious package. However, in true James Bond fashion, nothing is ever as it seems.

According to a press release from MKC, the bag is “crafted in Italy and created exclusively for the film, the satchel is made from luxe calf leather and exudes everyday elegance with its refined silhouette and roomy interior.”

In addition to the Bond Bancroft satchel, the capsule collection will also feature the Bond Duffel and the Bond Carryall.

Fans of the film can purchase the bags starting late September.