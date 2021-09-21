Netflix has just dropped a new trailer for “Passing”, an upcoming film that made a huge impression on attendees at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival.

The directorial debut of actress Rebecca Hall (“Vicky Cristina Barcelona”), “Passing” is based on Nella Larsen’s 1929 novel of the same name, telling the story of two Black women, Irene Redfield (Tessa Thompson) and Clare Kendry (Ruth Negga), both of whom can “pass” as white, but choose to live on opposite sides of the colour line during the height of the Harlem Renaissance in late 1920s New York.

“After a chance encounter reunites the former childhood friends one summer afternoon, Irene reluctantly allows Clare into her home, where she ingratiates herself to Irene’s husband (André Holland) and family, and soon her larger social circle as well,” reads the synopsis of the film, which was shot in black and white.

“As their lives become more deeply intertwined, Irene finds her once-steady existence upended by Clare, and ‘Passing’ becomes a riveting examination of obsession, repression and the lies people tell themselves and others to protect their carefully constructed realities.”

Edu Grau/Courtesy of Sundance Institute — Edu Grau/Courtesy of Sundance Institute

“Passing” will debut in select theatres on Oct. 27 before premiering on Netflix on Nov. 10.