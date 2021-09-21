Click to share this via email

Steph and Ayesha Curry celebrated their love this month.

Sharing a sweet photo to Instagram on Tuesday, the cookbook author, 32, detailed the intimate surprise vow-renewal ceremony in honour the couple’s 10th wedding anniversary. According to Ayesha, she knew nothing about it ahead of time.

“A couple of weeks ago @stephencurry30 surprised me with the most beautiful vow renewal ceremony,” she explained, revealing the NBA star “even picked out my dress for me and had it waiting.”

And their children Riley, 9, Ryan, 6, and Canon, 3, all had special jobs for the big day.

“Our big girl Riley officiated,” she said. “And Ryan and Canon walked me through the grass of our backyard.”

She added, “It’s everything I’ve always dreamed of but didn’t know could be possible in this way. A moment I will never forget. I love you @stephencurry30.”

Steph and Ayesha first got married in 2011.