Fans of “Sex and the City” are mourning the death of Willie Garson, who portrayed Stanford Blatch, gay BFF of Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw in the HBO hit.

TMZ was first to report that the fan-favourite actor passed away Tuesday at age 57, with Variety subsequently confirming the sad news; no cause of death had been revealed.

Garson’s friend, “Bosch” star Titus Welliver, broke the news on Twitter, sharing a photo of Garson. “There are no words,” he wrote in the caption.

“Sex and the City” may have been a defining role for Garson, but it was far from his only work.

Other notable roles included shrewd con man Mozzie on “White Collar”, Gerald Hirsch in “Hawaii Five-0” and Henry Coffield on “NYPD Blue”.

Other television work included “Cheers”, “Family Ties”, “L.A. Law”, “Boy Meets World”, “The X-Files”, “Friends”, “Twin Peaks”, “Melrose Place”, “Buffy the Vampire Slayer”, “Ally McBeal”, “Two and a Half Men”, “Hot in Cleveland”, “Stargate SG-1” and more. Garson also worked behind the camera, directing episodes of “White Collar” and “Girl Meets World”.

On the big screen, Garson appeared in three Farrelly brothers movies — “KingPin”, “There’s Something About Mary” and “Fever Pitch” — in addition to such films as “Soapdish”, “Groundhog Day” and “Being John Malkovich”.

Garson is survived by his 19-year-old son Nathen, who posted a touching tribute on Instagram.

Prior to his death, Garson had been spotted shooting scenes for the upcoming HBO Max “SATC” revival “And Just Like That…”

In an interview with Page Six last year, Garson reflected on playing one of television’s most iconic gay characters, despite being straight himself.

Admitting he’d never been “straight closeted,” he shared the response he would typically give when asked about being a straight actor in a gay role.

“When the question would come up during the show I would say, ‘When I was on “White Collar” no one ever asked me if I was a con man, and when I was on “NYPD Blue”, nobody ever asked me if I was a murderer. This is what we do for a living, portray people,'” he said.

As news spread of Garson’s death, a number of his fellow actors began taking to social media to pay tribute, including his “SATC” co-stars Cynthia Nixon and Mario Cantone.

