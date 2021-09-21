Fans of “Sex and the City” are mourning the death of Willie Garson, who portrayed Stanford Blatch, gay BFF of Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw in the HBO hit.

TMZ was first to report that the fan-favourite actor passed away Tuesday at age 57, with Variety subsequently confirming the sad news; no cause of death had been revealed.

Garson’s friend, “Bosch” star Titus Welliver, broke the news on Twitter, sharing a photo of Garson. “There are no words,” he wrote in the caption.

There are no words. I love you dear brother. We are fewer pic.twitter.com/Q4Sblb7Nqw — TitusWelliver (@welliver_titus) September 21, 2021

“Sex and the City” may have been a defining role for Garson, but it was far from his only work.

Other notable roles included shrewd con man Mozzie on “White Collar”, Gerald Hirsch in “Hawaii Five-0” and Henry Coffield on “NYPD Blue”.

Other television work included “Cheers”, “Family Ties”, “L.A. Law”, “Boy Meets World”, “The X-Files”, “Friends”, “Twin Peaks”, “Melrose Place”, “Buffy the Vampire Slayer”, “Ally McBeal”, “Two and a Half Men”, “Hot in Cleveland”, “Stargate SG-1” and more. Garson also worked behind the camera, directing episodes of “White Collar” and “Girl Meets World”.

On the big screen, Garson appeared in three Farrelly brothers movies — “KingPin”, “There’s Something About Mary” and “Fever Pitch” — in addition to such films as “Soapdish”, “Groundhog Day” and “Being John Malkovich”.

Garson is survived by his 19-year-old son Nathen, who posted a touching tribute on Instagram.

Prior to his death, Garson had been spotted shooting scenes for the upcoming HBO Max “SATC” revival “And Just Like That…”

In an interview with Page Six last year, Garson reflected on playing one of television’s most iconic gay characters, despite being straight himself.

Admitting he’d never been “straight closeted,” he shared the response he would typically give when asked about being a straight actor in a gay role.

“When the question would come up during the show I would say, ‘When I was on “White Collar” no one ever asked me if I was a con man, and when I was on “NYPD Blue”, nobody ever asked me if I was a murderer. This is what we do for a living, portray people,'” he said.

As news spread of Garson’s death, a number of his fellow actors began taking to social media to pay tribute, including his “SATC” co-stars Cynthia Nixon and Mario Cantone.

This breaks my heart. Willie Garson, a friend who loved me at my worst, (and always let me know it) is gone. Goodbye, Fatty. I love you always. https://t.co/Cow3esS0YB — Julie Bowen (@itsJulieBowen) September 21, 2021

Rest easy sweet @WillieGarson …I am so glad I told you I adored you before you left #rip pic.twitter.com/CwFDJt6FrR — Joely Fisher (@MsJoelyFisher) September 21, 2021

Sadly, it is true… Willie Garson has died. He was so talented, so committed to social justice, so loved by so many. But most of all, he was a great, devoted, father. He will be sorely missed. — Chad Lowe (@ichadlowe) September 21, 2021

The wonderful Willie Garson has left us. A dear, funny, kind man and delightful actor. Too soon. Rest well. #ripwilliegarson — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) September 22, 2021

I’m in a state of shock. I can not believe Willie Garson has left us. This is horribly sad news and I am heartbroken for his son and family. — Josh Charles (@MrJoshCharles) September 22, 2021

This is so sad. I'll miss you @WillieGarson Much love going out to your family now. I know they meant the world to you. https://t.co/tlR0R9jAo4 — Bryan Greenberg (@bryangreenberg) September 22, 2021

Sending love to @WillieGarson as he makes his way to the next stage of life. Keep them laughing Willie. Just know how beloved you were by all. ♥️🙏🏻💔 pic.twitter.com/HFX1fZupOJ — Brenda Strong (@Brenda_Strong) September 22, 2021

Really gonna miss this sweet funny talented friend. Rest in peace @WillieGarson pic.twitter.com/MjveJqpqbT — Mary McCormack (@marycmccormack) September 22, 2021

Heartbroken at the death of @WillieGarson, a fine actor, devoted father, and acerbic, funny, gracious friend. Ave atque vale, pal. pic.twitter.com/oDamRgLtdG — Jim Beaver (@jumblejim) September 22, 2021