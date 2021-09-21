Mayim Bialik is breaking her silence about the departure of Mike Richards from “Jeopardy!”, days after the announcement that she and she and the longtime producer of the beloved game show would be alternating hosting duties.

In an essay she wrote for Newsweek, The “Call Me Kat” star addresseD what it’s been like to be part of the bizarre situation that unfolded after some controversial incidents from Richards’ past resurfaced; Ken Jennings will now be taking Richards’ place until the end of 2021.

According to Bialik, she hadn’t been following the scandal as it unfolded in the media.

“I think everyone who works with me will say that, as a person who has been acting since I was a kid, I go where I’m pointed and I do the job I’m told to do. I do what’s in front of me. I don’t really follow the news aspect of my industry too much,” she wrote.

New “Jeopardy!” host Mayim Bialik opens up about the show’s shakeup. @TJHolmes reports. https://t.co/gnOXpGOSh3 pic.twitter.com/wtrDX5MP2w — Good Morning America (@GMA) September 21, 2021

“That’s how I approached what was going on. Of course I was in touch with Mike as he was my boss at that time, and I don’t wish ill on him, or anyone,” she continued. “But the complexity of these situations is not something that can be summed up easily. My first response, when all of this went down, was to say to the ‘Jeopardy!’ team: “How can I help?” Because I am part of this family.”

Ultimately, Bialik explained, “I feel very honoured to have been given the responsibility and the opportunity to step up into this hosting position. It’s been as dreamy as it was for the two days that I guest hosted.”