The Rolling Stones returned to the stage for their first concert in more than two years, marking the first time the band has performed without drummer Charlie Watts, who died last month at age 80.

On Tuesday, Stones frontman Mick Jagger shared a brief video on Twitter from a Monday-night performance in Foxboro, Massachusetts, where a small invite-only crowd watched the unofficial 14-song tour warmup (the band’s No Filter tour official resumes on Sept. 26 in St. Louis, Missouri).

In the clip, the band pays tribute to Watts — who joined the Stones in 1962 — by dedicating their performance to him.

“At this point, it’s a bit of a poignant night for us because this is our first tour in 59 years that we’ve done without our lovely Charlie Watts,” said Jagger.

“And we all miss Charlie so much — we miss him as a band, we miss him as a friend — on and off the stage and we’ve got so many memories of Charlie. I’m sure that some of you who have seen us before miss Charlie as well and I hope you’ll remember him like we do,” Jagger added.

“We’d like to dedicate this show to Charlie,” he continued, walking over to pick up a beer and raise the bottle as a toast to the iconic drummer. “Let’s have a drink to Charlie!” he told the crowd.

“Charlie, we’re playing for you man, we’re playing for you,” added Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood.