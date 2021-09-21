Click to share this via email

Nicole Richie’s 40th birthday party became unexpectedly fiery.

In a video she shared on Instagram, Richie leans down to a birthday cake on a table and prepares to blow out the candles.

As the partygoers cheer while she blows them all out, suddenly the tips of Richie’s hair catch fire, rapidly climbing up her head as she reacts in horror — at which point the camera cuts out.

Richie’s husband, Joel Madden, offered his take in a comment, jokingly declaring “That’s hot.”

Other comments came from celebs including Amy Schumer, Chelsea Handler, Zooey Deschanel and others.