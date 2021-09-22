Nicole Kidman and Jimmy Fallon are now incapable of having an interview that isn’t a little bit awkward.

The actress appeared on “The Tonight Show” Tuesday, where the pair hinted once again at that 2015 interview in which Kidman admitted the host inadvertently passed up the chance to go on a date with her.

RELATED: Keith Urban Rescues Nicole Kidman From Another Awkward ‘Tonight Show’ Interview With Jimmy Fallon

During Kidman’s latest “Tonight Show” interview, the pair were discussing how Kidman doesn’t like surprise parties, and neither does Fallon.

“I’ll act surprised,” he said at one point, to which Kidman joked, “Yes, we know that,” resulting in the host burying his head in a sheet of paper.

Kidman then explained how she was in Las Vegas with her husband of 15 years, Keith Urban, because he was performing there.

She added that was “why I couldn’t be with you, because I chose him.”

RELATED: Nicole Kidman Joins Keith Urban On Stage At The Grand Ole Opry

Kidman then blushed and insisted, “Shut up, Nicole,” before Fallon laughed: “I can’t write this — what are we doing?”

Kidman joked, “Ask me something good!” before apologizing, as Fallon said, mopping his head: “Just calm down for two seconds, gosh.”

The pair then played “The Neverwed Game”, where they tried to match one another’s answers to a series of random questions.

“It’s just like The Newlywed Game, where we try to match each other’s answers, but we’ve never even dated,” Fallon said.