Lil Nas X is the latest star to take on Dolly Parton’s smash hit “Jolene”.

The rapper, who recently dropped his debut album Montero, belted out an epic version of Parton’s iconic 1973 hit during an appearance in the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge.

Lil Nas X, who sang into a glittering microphone, also performed “Dead Right Now” and “That’s What I Want”, both from his new LP.

Parton is just as big of a fan of the musician, it seems, as she told Elle back in 2019 that she had the chance to feature on “Old Town Road”. However, although that didn’t work out, she hopes she gets to work with him on another track in the future.

“I had an opportunity to be part of that [song], but it had done so well with so many people,” she said of the star teaming up with numerous artists for remixes.

“I thought, ‘Well, I’ll wait and do something later on. No point in going down that same ‘Old Town Road’. We got other roads to travel.'”

“I was so happy for him,” Parton gushed of the song’s success.