James Corden is not a fan of Halloween, and he’s not afraid to say it.

During Tuesday’s “Late Late Show”, the host asked his staff what they were looking forward to about autumn, before co-head writer Ian Karmel casually mentioned that he can’t wait for Halloween.

Corden complained, “There’s nothing to love.”

RELATED: Camila Cabello And James Corden’s ‘Cinderella’ Crosswalk Musical Is Now Here

He added, “I dread it. I actually dread it. And you know the thing I dread most? Is that people call it a holiday. Which it isn’t. If it was, we wouldn’t have to come in to work that day.”

As Karmel admitted he liked carving a pumpkin, the host insisted: “What joy are you getting from it?” adding that adults shouldn’t be getting excited about dressing up in costumes.

He said anyone over the age of 21 should “grow up!”

RELATED: James Corden Says Tom Cruise Made This Wild Request While Trying To Visit Him In London

Corden’s fellow colleagues weren’t afraid to call the British star out on his comments.

Writer Louis Waymouth insisted, “You’re nuts for Christmas, you go nuts for Santa!

“You’re a big child. Santa and the elves, you love all that. Jingle-jangle. But no Halloween, it doesn’t make sense. You don’t make sense. You’re full of sh*t.”

Corden laughed, “I’m happy to not make sense!”